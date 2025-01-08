Shell explosion in Arka-2: Health Ministry reports on condition of victims

The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency about the condition of the victims as a result of a domestic shell explosion in Arka-2 village, Batken region.

According to the ministry, the girl is undergoing treatment at the Osh Interregional Children’s Clinical Hospital, she is in a moderate condition. Her mother is being treated in the intensive care unit of the Osh Interregional Clinical Hospital.

«Her condition is stable but serious. A surgery is planned, she is provided with medicines,» the ministry noted.

Recall, the woman and her minor daughter were injured as a result of a shell explosion on January 5, 2025 in Arka-2 village, Leilek district. The victims were taken to the General Medical Practice Center in the village of Kulundu, where they were provided with first aid, and then transferred to Osh city by air ambulance.