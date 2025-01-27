10:23
USD 87.45
EUR 91.77
RUB 0.88
English

Explosion in Kok-Zhar village: One of victims dies

One of the victims of a gas explosion in a multi-story building in Kok-Zhar, a 62-year-old woman, has died. The chief physician of the City Clinical Emergency Hospital, Almazbek Kubatbekov, told journalists.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health reported that the 62-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter were injured in the explosion. They were taken to the Emergency Hospital.

The older woman had burns of the face, torso, both upper and lower limbs of the first, second and third degrees (60 percent of the body), severe burn shock. She was in extremely serious condition.

Her daughter has burns of the face, both upper limbs of the first and second degrees (10 percent of the body). She is in stable condition.

The explosion took place on Seitek Street in Kok-Zhar village, which is annexed to the capital, on January 19. According to law enforcement agencies, the explosion occurred in the kitchen of an apartment on the first floor. The windows were damaged and the victims were taken to hospital.
link: https://24.kg/english/317978/
views: 124
Print
Related
Shell explosion in Arka-2: Discharge of patient from hospital planned
Gas explosion in Kok-Zhar village: One of victims in critical condition
Gas explosion registered in one of apartment buildings in Bishkek
Shell explosion in Arka-2: Deputy Minister of Health visits victim
Shell explosion in Arka-2: Health Ministry reports on condition of victims
Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan
School boiler explodes in Uzgen, security guard injured
KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport
Furnace explodes at foundry in Shopokov
24 people killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
27 January, Monday
10:16
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev meet at Amirsoy ski resort Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev meet at Amirsoy sk...
10:07
Another group of Russian language teachers arrives from Russia in Kyrgyzstan
09:45
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
09:40
Explosion in Kok-Zhar village: One of victims dies
25 January, Saturday
17:31
Vital medicines to be exempt from VAT — Almambet Shykmamatov
17:04
Cableway construction begins in Ala-Archa Nature Park
16:13
Suspect in attempted murder detained in Chui region
16:00
Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev
15:49
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024