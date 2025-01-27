Explosion in Kok-Zhar village: One of victims dies

One of the victims of a gas explosion in a multi-story building in Kok-Zhar, a 62-year-old woman, has died. The chief physician of the City Clinical Emergency Hospital, Almazbek Kubatbekov, told journalists.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health reported that the 62-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter were injured in the explosion. They were taken to the Emergency Hospital.

The older woman had burns of the face, torso, both upper and lower limbs of the first, second and third degrees (60 percent of the body), severe burn shock. She was in extremely serious condition.

Her daughter has burns of the face, both upper limbs of the first and second degrees (10 percent of the body). She is in stable condition.

The explosion took place on Seitek Street in Kok-Zhar village, which is annexed to the capital, on January 19. According to law enforcement agencies, the explosion occurred in the kitchen of an apartment on the first floor. The windows were damaged and the victims were taken to hospital.