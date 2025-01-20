14:54
Gas explosion in Kok-Zhar village: One of victims in critical condition

One of the victims of a gas explosion in one of the multi-story buildings in Kok-Zhar village is in critical condition. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press center of the ministry, a 62-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter were injured in the explosion. They were taken to the Emergency Hospital.

The first victim has burns of the face, trunk, both upper and lower limbs of I, II and III degrees (60 percent of the body), severe burn shock. She is in critical condition.

Her daughter has burns of the face, both upper limbs of the first and second degrees (10 percent of the body). She is in stable condition.

The explosion took place on Seitek Street in Kok-Zhar village, which is annexed to the capital, on Sunday morning. According to law enforcement agencies, the explosion occurred in the kitchen of an apartment on the first floor. The windows were damaged and the victims were taken to hospital.
