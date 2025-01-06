Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan

A domestic explosion occurred in Arka-2 village on the border with Tajikistan the day before, on January 5. The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to preliminary data, the owner of the house, N.A., was cleaning under a shed, where old construction materials and iron were located, and discovered an unidentified explosive object (shell), which exploded.

The department added that N.A.’s house burned down as a result of shelling in 2022.

As a result of the explosion, the woman and her 12-year-old daughter, who was nearby, received shrapnel wounds.

The victims are in the hospital, they have received the necessary medical care. Their condition is assessed as stable.

«The site of the explosion was immediately cordoned off by engineers of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security. Law enforcement officers are also working at the scene of the incident, conducting investigative measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident,» the Border Service noted.

In addition, on the same day, a meeting of representatives of law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place, at which the Tajik side was informed about the incident.

The SCNS Border Service calls on the population of border areas to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects found, but to immediately report them to border units or law enforcement agencies.