11:29
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan

A domestic explosion occurred in Arka-2 village on the border with Tajikistan the day before, on January 5. The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to preliminary data, the owner of the house, N.A., was cleaning under a shed, where old construction materials and iron were located, and discovered an unidentified explosive object (shell), which exploded.

The department added that N.A.’s house burned down as a result of shelling in 2022.

As a result of the explosion, the woman and her 12-year-old daughter, who was nearby, received shrapnel wounds.

The victims are in the hospital, they have received the necessary medical care. Their condition is assessed as stable.

«The site of the explosion was immediately cordoned off by engineers of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security. Law enforcement officers are also working at the scene of the incident, conducting investigative measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident,» the Border Service noted.

In addition, on the same day, a meeting of representatives of law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place, at which the Tajik side was informed about the incident.

The SCNS Border Service calls on the population of border areas to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects found, but to immediately report them to border units or law enforcement agencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/316059/
views: 161
Print
Related
School boiler explodes in Uzgen, security guard injured
KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport
Furnace explodes at foundry in Shopokov
24 people killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan
Explosion at gas station in Dagestan kills 11
Israel made exploding pagers in Hungary
Lebanon walkie-talkies explosions: death toll rises to 14, about 450 injured
11 people killed, over 4,000 injured in pager explosions in Lebanon
Gas cylinder explosion in Jalal-Abad: One killed, four injured
Gas cylinder explodes in retail outlet in Jalal-Abad
Popular
Fines for corruption replaced by prison terms in Kyrgyzstan Fines for corruption replaced by prison terms in Kyrgyzstan
Central market in Osh city to be closed from January 20 Central market in Osh city to be closed from January 20
Kindergarten to be built in Aksy district for more than 55.5 million soms Kindergarten to be built in Aksy district for more than 55.5 million soms
Cabinet Chairman presents keys to houses to affected by mudflows in Issyk-Kul Cabinet Chairman presents keys to houses to affected by mudflows in Issyk-Kul
6 January, Monday
10:31
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games
10:25
Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan
09:44
IMEI registration fee for foreign smartphones in Turkey increased from January 1
09:35
Abdirasulova can return to her homeland. She is not in danger — Baisalov
4 January, Saturday
16:38
Solar panels to be installed on 161 hectares in Kemin district
16:33
Seismologists record earthquakes in Chui and Jalal-Abad regions
14:58
54 social facilities built and reconstructed in Chui region in 2024
12:59
Construction of Wildberries logistics center in Kyrgyzstan to begin in 2025
12:56
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds last year's level