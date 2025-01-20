Gas explosion registered in one of apartment buildings in Bishkek

A gas explosion occurred in one of the apartment buildings in Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district confirmed the information.

The explosion was registered on Sunday morning on Seitek Street in Kok-Zhar village, which was annexed to the capital.

According to law enforcement agencies, gas exploded in the kitchen of an apartment on the first floor. The windows were damaged, and the victims were taken to the hospital.

An activist Ertai Isakov published a video from the scene. He said that the house is heated with gas.

A pre-investigation check is being conducted, and an expert examination has been ordered.