School boiler explodes in Uzgen, security guard injured

A heating boiler exploded in a school in Myrza-Ake village, Uzgen district. The press service of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Osh region reported.

The incident occurred on November 20 in Myrza-Ake village, Uzgen district of Osh region. A heating boiler exploded in school No. 20 named after A. Kalmurzaev. The 35-year-old security guard of the educational institution, who also works there as a boiler fireman, was trapped under the roof debris. His hand was pinned by a metal beam.

According to the local department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the man was freed from the trap and taken to the hospital before the rescuers arrived. His arm is broken.