Six-lane bypass road: President instructs to determine general contractor

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan was instructed to prepare a decision on determining the general contractor for the reconstruction of Almaty-Bishkek-Tashkent highway (northern bypass road). The corresponding order was signed by the President of the country.

According to the document, reconstruction is planned on the section from the 230.7to the 255kilometer, as well as on the section from the 0to the 9.1kilometer of Bishkek-Balykchy-Naryn-Torugart road.

Earlier, the Vice-Mayor of the city, Zhamalbek Yrsaliev, reported that the bypass road in the capital will be made six-lane. According to him, the reconstruction project is already ready, the work is being carried out jointly with the Ministry of Transport and Communications. He added that the coal and timber sales points previously located along the road have been removed, the territory has been cleared.

Road works will begin in the spring and will be completed in the fall.