Trump instructs to arrange phone call with Putin in coming days

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has instructed to arrange a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin within a few days after the inauguration. CNN reported, citing sources.

It is noted that officials on Donald Trump’s national security team began working toward a call with Putin several weeks ago. One of the purposes of the conversation will be to discuss a personal meeting in the coming months, at which the heads of state plan to talk about the Ukrainian conflict.

On January 19, at a meeting with his supporters in Washington, Donald Trump again promised to end the conflict in Ukraine and prevent World War III. Earlier, his former national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview with Japanese TV channel NHK that the new head of the U.S. wants to end the Ukrainian conflict as soon as possible, without caring about the terms of settlement. According to him, this is bad news for Ukraine, and Russia, in its turn, may be interested in such aspirations of the future U.S. leader.