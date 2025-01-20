16:25
USD 87.45
EUR 90.05
RUB 0.85
English

Trump instructs to arrange phone call with Putin in coming days

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has instructed to arrange a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin within a few days after the inauguration. CNN reported, citing sources.

CNN
Photo CNN

It is noted that officials on Donald Trump’s national security team began working toward a call with Putin several weeks ago. One of the purposes of the conversation will be to discuss a personal meeting in the coming months, at which the heads of state plan to talk about the Ukrainian conflict.

On January 19, at a meeting with his supporters in Washington, Donald Trump again promised to end the conflict in Ukraine and prevent World War III. Earlier, his former national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview with Japanese TV channel NHK that the new head of the U.S. wants to end the Ukrainian conflict as soon as possible, without caring about the terms of settlement. According to him, this is bad news for Ukraine, and Russia, in its turn, may be interested in such aspirations of the future U.S. leader.
link: https://24.kg/english/317311/
views: 135
Print
Related
Donald Trump officially assuming office as U.S. President
Donald Trump announces meeting with Vladimir Putin
Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan
Situation in Ukraine: Donald Trump announces he awaits meeting with Putin
Vladimir Putin comments on migration situation in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
Putin urges to prevent destabilization of situation in CIS, neighboring regions
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin speak on the phone — Washington Post
Putin names one of most important components of partnership with Kyrgyzstan
Vladimir Putin awards Akylbek Japarov with Order of Friendship
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
Growth of automobile manufacture in Kyrgyzstan continues Growth of automobile manufacture in Kyrgyzstan continues
20 January, Monday
16:08
$7.1 million to be allocated for landscaping of Bishkek in 2025 $7.1 million to be allocated for landscaping of Bishkek...
15:58
Man sets himself on fire near Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek
15:52
Arrest of ex-head of Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov extended
15:40
Six-lane bypass road: President instructs to determine general contractor
15:26
Trump instructs to arrange phone call with Putin in coming days