Donald Trump announces meeting with Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Vladimir Putin. The U.S. President-elect told reporters that the parties are currently preparing for such a meeting. Fox News channel reported.

Photo Reuters (archive)

«He wants to meet, and we will arrange it... President Putin wants a meeting, he has even stated this publicly. We have to end [the Ukrainian conflict],» Donald Trump said, speaking in Florida.

According to him, there have been many discussions regarding [Chinese] President Xi Jinping.

«We have a lot of meetings planned with a lot of people, but I would wait until January 20 (the day the U.S. President will be inaugurated — editorial comment),» the future American leader added.

Journalists asked Donald Trump in what format he would like to hold talks with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

«That is to be determined,» he replied.