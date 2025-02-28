12:19
USD 87.45
EUR 91.64
RUB 1.01
English

Donald Trump extends U.S. sanctions against Russia for one year

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended sanctions against Russia imposed in 2014, 2018 and 2022 for a year. The document has not yet been published, but is already in the U.S. Federal Register database.

Earlier, the U.S. leader and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that they would not lift the restrictions against Russia until an agreement was reached on ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Recall, the sanctions have been successively imposed by decrees of Presidents Barack Obama in 2014, Donald Trump in 2018 and Joe Biden in 2022. The initial reason for their adoption was the accession of Crimea to the Russian Federation.

«The actions and policies addressed in these decrees continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,» the document says.

It should be noted that after the first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in the White House, Donald Trump said that the United States is ready to lift sanctions against Russia only after the end of military actions in Ukraine.

«I want to see if we can make a deal first,» he said.

Last week, the European Union introduced the next, 16th, package of anti-Russian sanctions.
link: https://24.kg/english/321359/
views: 175
Print
Related
National Bank is doing everything to lift sanctions from Keremet Bank
UK adds Keremet Bank to sanctions list
Russian MFA opposes introduction of visa regime with Central Asian countries
U.S. not to lift sanctions against Russia until conflict in Ukraine is resolved
NBKR again urges commercial banks to tighten sanctions compliance control
US-Russia talks on Ukraine to be held in Riyadh on February 18
Flights restricted at seven Russian airports due to drone attacks
Russia will not occupy USAID's niche if it leaves Kyrgyzstan - Mikhail Shvydkoy
Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan opened in Nizhny Novgorod
Land under Russian Border Service buildings to be exempt from taxes
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan
28 February, Friday
11:56
Gang member organizes arson attacks on stores in Ala-Buka while in Russia Gang member organizes arson attacks on stores in Ala-Bu...
11:45
One child in intensive care unit as a result of pepper spray school incident
10:57
Donald Trump extends U.S. sanctions against Russia for one year
09:59
Pepper spray incident at Bishkek school: Two students hospitalized
09:51
Confectionery factory construction nears completion in Bishkek
27 February, Thursday
21:33
Mirbek Mambetaliev appointed Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan