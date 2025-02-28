Donald Trump extends U.S. sanctions against Russia for one year

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended sanctions against Russia imposed in 2014, 2018 and 2022 for a year. The document has not yet been published, but is already in the U.S. Federal Register database.

Earlier, the U.S. leader and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that they would not lift the restrictions against Russia until an agreement was reached on ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Recall, the sanctions have been successively imposed by decrees of Presidents Barack Obama in 2014, Donald Trump in 2018 and Joe Biden in 2022. The initial reason for their adoption was the accession of Crimea to the Russian Federation.

«The actions and policies addressed in these decrees continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,» the document says.

It should be noted that after the first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in the White House, Donald Trump said that the United States is ready to lift sanctions against Russia only after the end of military actions in Ukraine.

«I want to see if we can make a deal first,» he said.

Last week, the European Union introduced the next, 16th, package of anti-Russian sanctions.