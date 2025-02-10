Kyrgyzstan to launch project on air quality improvement within AQIP

Kyrgyzstan is launching a project to improve air quality within Air Quality Implementation Plans (AQIP). The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision reported.

According to the ministry, the project is being implemented under an agreement with the International Development Association.

Implementation of the plans was to begin in 2024. The project is designed until 2030.

Financial resources are supposed to be directed to:

Strengthening the air quality management system through the construction and modernization of automated air quality monitoring stations;

Modernization of the chemical laboratory for air quality testing;

Technical assistance to strengthen air quality control procedures;

Air quality forecasting and warning methods;

Promotion of clean technologies for heating in private homes;

Construction of irrigation systems to ensure the sustainability of Bishkek’s urban greenery.

Last December, MP Dastan Bekeshev demanded form officials to report on the $50 million allocated to improve air quality in Kyrgyzstan.

«We took $50 million as a loan and grant to improve the ecology in the capital. But until now, smog is conquering our lungs. We have plans, concepts, step-by-step actions. Why doesn’t it all work? Let someone present a report,» he said.

Last May, President Sadyr Japarov approved the $50 million loan to improve air quality in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision and the Ministry of Finance in close cooperation with relevant government agencies, the Hydrometeorological Service, Bishkek City Hall, commercial banks and other key stakeholders.

The key areas of the project are strengthening the air quality management system, supporting environmentally friendly heating solutions and improving urban greening, reducing PM2.5 and greenhouse gas emissions.

Air Quality Implementation Plans — strategic framework aimed at improving air quality by determining specific actions and measures. The term is often used in discussions of environmental policy and planning.