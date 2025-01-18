Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ

Large-scale raids against migrants will begin after Trump’s inauguration. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with planning of the operation.

The first target will be Chicago. The raid will begin on Tuesday, January 21, the morning of the day after the inauguration, and will last all week, the WSJ reports. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will send from 100 to 200 officers to carry out the operation.

According to the media outlet, Tom Homan, the new «border czar» in the Trump’s administration, knew about the operation’s planning last month. «If the mayor of Chicago doesn’t want to help, he can step aside. But if he gets in our way, if he knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal immigrant, I will prosecute him,» Homan said during his trip to Chicago.

Following Chicago, raids could take place in New York, Los Angeles, Denver and Miami, WSJ reports. During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly said that he considered the fight against illegal migrants one of his main tasks and promised to begin mass deportations.