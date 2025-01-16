02:44
Maksatbek Ishenbaev appointed new Chairman of Board of MBANK

MBANK announced the appointment of Maksatbek Ishenbaev as Chairman of the Board. He has over 30 years of experience in the financial sector, including managing banks, insurance and leasing companies. The financial institution reported.

Before his appointment to the new position, Maksatbek Ishenbaev headed the Board of Directors of MBANK. Now Baktybek Tumonbaev has become the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Asel Kyrgyzbaeva has been appointed his deputy. Azizbek Omorkulov has also been elected as an independent member of the Board of Directors for four years.

MBANK notes that the changes in management are aimed at further development of the bank and strengthening its position in the market.
