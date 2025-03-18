14:19
Committee approves Bakhadyr Konurov’s candidacy for CEC member position

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has approved the candidacy of Bakhadyr Konurov for the position of a member of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums (CEC) of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Information about the candidate was presented by Ulugbek Ormonov, leader of Ishenim parliamentary faction.

Bakhadyr Konurov was the Chairman of the Bishkek Territorial Election Commission. He resigned from his post on March 17.

Earlier, MPs had prematurely dismissed Iskander Gaipkulov from his CEC membership.
