Large-scale operation conducted in Kazakhstan, 35 drug dealers detained

A large-scale special operation was conducted in Kazakhstan with the participation of financial intelligence agencies of Belarus and Russia, during which three large-scale «drug shops» were closed and 35 drug dealers were detained. The Almaty police department reported on Instagram.

It is noted that the activities of 1,787 legal entities that carried out fictitious financial transactions and deals were stopped, and 1,200 attempts to transfer funds to the accounts of terrorist and extremist organizations were detected and blocked.

The Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhanat Elimanov reported this information to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the police, nine members of a criminal group that is engaged in the sale of BK-4 precursors, which are the main component of the synthetic drug, were detained and arrested in different districts of Almaty and the region.

During authorized searches at the place of residence of the detainees, large canisters with liquid, laboratory equipment for the production of narcotics, containers with a powdery substance, as well as items similar to weapons and ammunition were found and seized. Three locations were detected, where the criminal goods were stored. In total, 3 tons 210 liters of precursors worth 422 million tenge were found and seized in these premises.
