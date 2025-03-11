UN Sustainable Development Center for Central Asia to be opened in Almaty

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution on the establishment of a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in the city of Almaty. The press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zheldibay, posted on his Telegram channel.

It is reported that 150 member states became co-authors of the resolution.

«The President believes that the regional UN hub will become an important platform for coordinating international efforts in the region,» the spokesman for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote.