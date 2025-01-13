New Chief of Investigative Service of Chui region appointed

A new Chief of the Investigative Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region was appointed. The department reported.

The head of the Main Internal Affairs Department Kanybek Abdyrakhmanov introduced the new chief of the Investigative Service, Police Colonel Kymbat Kurmanalieva, to the staff. It is noted that she was appointed by order of the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Previously, Kymbat Kurmanalieva held the position of Chief of the Investigative Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

The Main Internal Affairs Department added that she has proven herself as an experienced manager with extensive experience in the law enforcement system.