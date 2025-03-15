10:43
New First Deputy General Director appointed at NENK OJSC

Shamil Mataev has been appointed a new First Deputy General Director of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) OJSC. The press service of the company reported.

Previously holding this position Dokturbai uulu Zholdoshbek was relieved of his post at his own request in accordance with the submitted letter of resignation.

  • Shamil Mataev was born on January 1, 1982. He graduated from the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after Iskhak Razzakov, specializing in «Electric Power Plants».
  • Since 2005, Mataev has worked in production positions at the Chui branch of NENK, his last position was Chief Engineer.
