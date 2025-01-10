15:28
Fires in California: No Kyrgyzstanis among injured in Los Angeles

There are no citizens of Kyrgyzstan among injured in fires in the state of California. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The ministry informed that the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chicago is in constant contact with citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly recommends citizens staying in California:

  • To observe increased security measures;
  • Be vigilant;
  • Refrain from visiting areas affected by fires.

In case of emergency situations or difficulties, citizens are advised to call the hotline of the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chicago: +131292934 42.

At least six separate wildfires are raging in Los Angeles. The situation is complicated by strong winds and a lack of water: there has been no precipitation in the region for several months, and the city’s reservoirs are designed to extinguish local, not large-scale fires.
link: https://24.kg/english/316410/
views: 143
