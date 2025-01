A kindergarten will be built in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region for 81 million soms. The state procurement portal says.

The regional capital construction department under the Housing and Civil Construction Department announced a tender for the construction of a kindergarten for 100 children in Sovetskoye village in Ak-Suu district.

It is planned to spend 81,409,282 soms on the construction of the new preschool educational institution.

The deadline for submitting applications is January 22.