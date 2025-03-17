Construction of town for 60,000 people begins on site of Ak-Kula hippodrome

On March 15, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov launched the construction of a town designed for 60,000 people. The presidential press service reported.

Royal Central Park multifunctional complex will be built on the site of Ak-Kula hippodrome. The construction will be carried out by a foreign company, with which the Cabinet of Ministers signed an investment agreement last year.

«Today we are ready to begin implementation of this investment project worth about $3 billion. It is planned to build 23,000 apartments, a 45,000-square-meter shopping mall, and a 55-story center with commercial and office spaces on the site of the former hippodrome. In addition, schools, hospitals, hotels, and other social infrastructure will be built. The project also includes a park, an artificial lake, and green spaces,» Sadyr Japarov said in his speech.

The town is designed for 60,000 people. The Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei developed the project.

Discussions about demolishing the hippodrome and constructing a new development on the site began in 2023. The property complex was put up for public auction three times, and in July last year, the city administration submitted a privatization proposal to the City Council. This ultimately revealed the buyer of the Ak-Kula hippodrome.