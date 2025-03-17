Construction of town for 60,000 people begins on site of Ak-Kula hippodrome

On March 15, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov launched the construction of a town designed for 60,000 people. The presidential press service reported.
Royal Central Park multifunctional complex will be built on the site of Ak-Kula hippodrome. The construction will be carried out by a foreign company, with which the Cabinet of Ministers signed an investment agreement last year.
Discussions about demolishing the hippodrome and constructing a new development on the site began in 2023. The property complex was put up for public auction three times, and in July last year, the city administration submitted a privatization proposal to the City Council. This ultimately revealed the buyer of the Ak-Kula hippodrome.