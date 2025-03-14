Construction of houses for resettlement of Dostuk residents starts in Batken

Construction of houses for citizens who will be resettled from Dostuk village has begun in Batken district, Batken region in Buzhum village (Chet-Bulak area). The Presidential Affairs Department reported.

The head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev met with residents of Dostuk village and gave start to the construction of a residential complex. According to him, 179 houses will be built in the new location, each resident will be allocated a plot of 10 ares.

It is noted that each house will have three rooms. The construction is planned to be completed by autumn.

As part of the agreement with Tajikistan on the state border, Kyrgyzstan transferred Dostuk village in Batken district. Informing the deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh about this, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev noted that Dostuk is «the most remote village that does not bring any strategic or economic benefit to Kyrgyzstan.» At the same time, it was reported that for 91 hectares of this village, Kyrgyzstan received 91 hectares in another place and another 30 hectares as compensation for new houses built in Dostuk.

On March 13, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signed the agreement on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in Bishkek.