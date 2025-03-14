Construction of houses for resettlement of Dostuk residents starts in Batken

Construction of houses for citizens who will be resettled from Dostuk village has begun in Batken district, Batken region in Buzhum village (Chet-Bulak area). The Presidential Affairs Department reported.
The head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev met with residents of Dostuk village and gave start to the construction of a residential complex. According to him, 179 houses will be built in the new location, each resident will be allocated a plot of 10 ares.
It is noted that each house will have three rooms. The construction is planned to be completed by autumn.
On March 13, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signed the agreement on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in Bishkek.