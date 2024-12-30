Earthquake registered in Osh and Batken regions

An earthquake hit Osh and Batken regions of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to updated information from the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, tremors with a magnitude of 3.5 were registered at 10.30 a.m.

An earthquake with a magnitude of up to 3 was felt in Sary-Tash village in Alai district, in Tunuk village of Chon-Alai district, Osh region and in Kan village, Batken district of Batken region.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injured.