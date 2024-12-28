Eight companies included in register of bona fide entrepreneurs

Eight companies have been included in the register of bona fide entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

According to the ministry, applications from entrepreneurs for inclusion in this list were selected. An interdepartmental commission for the selection of business entities chose the following organizations:

Alaiku Organics LLC;

Alliance Altyn LLC;

Cool Bros LLC;

Aiko-Seiko LLC;

Adji Service LLC;

Coca-Cola Bishkek Bottlers CJSC;

Bai Dyikan LLC;

Demir Kyrgyz International Bank CJSC.

An entrepreneur included in the register: