16 Kyrgyz companies exporting beans included in official register of PRC

At least 16 Kyrgyz companies exporting beans have been included in the official register of the PRC. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported, citing the General Administration of Customs of China.

It is specified that the PRC Customs has expanded the list of enterprises having the right to export products of plant origin.

The General Administration of Customs of China has included 16 Kyrgyz companies in the official register «Quarantine Registration List of Overseas Animals and Plants and Relevant Products». This is an official resource intended for the publication of lists of foreign enterprises registered for the export of animals, plants and processed products.

This decision opens up additional opportunities for strengthening the export potential of Kyrgyzstan and increasing the competitiveness of domestic agricultural products in international markets, the Ministry of Agriculture noted.