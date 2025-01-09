15:13
USD 87.00
EUR 89.77
RUB 0.79
English

16 Kyrgyz companies exporting beans included in official register of PRC

At least 16 Kyrgyz companies exporting beans have been included in the official register of the PRC. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported, citing the General Administration of Customs of China.

It is specified that the PRC Customs has expanded the list of enterprises having the right to export products of plant origin.

The General Administration of Customs of China has included 16 Kyrgyz companies in the official register «Quarantine Registration List of Overseas Animals and Plants and Relevant Products». This is an official resource intended for the publication of lists of foreign enterprises registered for the export of animals, plants and processed products.

This decision opens up additional opportunities for strengthening the export potential of Kyrgyzstan and increasing the competitiveness of domestic agricultural products in international markets, the Ministry of Agriculture noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/316301/
views: 51
Print
Related
Eight companies included in register of bona fide entrepreneurs
Two more organizations included in register of “foreign agents" in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz honey planned to be included in EU register at the beginning of 2025
66 enterprises from Kyrgyzstan included in EAEU register in 2024
Russian Interior Ministry to launch illegal migrants register from March 5, 2025
New register of NGOs posted on website of Justice Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Law on NGOs: Procedure for keeping register of organizations approved
Kyrgyzstan and China begin construction of Barskoon-Uchturfan-Aksu road
Kyrgyzstan’s employers to be obliged to keep register of employees
Register of technology parks to be created in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games
Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan
9 January, Thursday
14:59
16 Kyrgyz companies exporting beans included in official register of PRC 16 Kyrgyz companies exporting beans included in officia...
14:21
Armenia’s government approves draft law on accession to EU
14:15
Uzbekistan launches new international bus routes, including to Kyrgyzstan
14:09
Land plot near Cholpon-Ata hippodrome returned to state
14:01
Drug dealer detained in Bishkek