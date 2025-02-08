15:53
Register of controlled persons launched on Russia’s Interior Ministry website

The register of controlled persons, where you can check the data of foreign citizens, has been launched on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Migrants currently staying in the Russian Federation, in order to search for themselves in the register’s database, have to fill in the field with their last name, first name and patronymic, if any. This information can be entered in Cyrillic or Latin script. It is also necessary to indicate the date of birth, series and number of the identity document, as well as the date of issue of the document.

The website provides instructions with all possible options for entering data.

After filling in the required fields, you should start the search, after which the system will display its results.

Migrants included in the register have a number of restrictions. For example, they are prohibited from registration of a marriage or filing for divorce, they cannot enroll children in kindergartens or educational institutions, drive a vehicle, or receive other services that every person needs in everyday life.

A foreigner included in the register of controlled persons will have, in accordance with the order, to come to the official of the internal affairs agency within the established period. In the event of repeated (two or more times) failure by the controlled person to comply with the restrictions and prohibitions, a decision will be made to deport him or her and place them in a special institution of the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The expulsion regime applies to a foreign citizen from the day information about him or her is entered into the register of controlled persons.

A foreigner is considered to be notified of the entry of information about him or her into the register or removal of information about them from such a register from the day of their posting on the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Banks have already begun to block bank cards of persons listed in the register.
