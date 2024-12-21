09:23
Entrepreneurs from Tyumen Oblast come to Kyrgyzstan with business mission

Entrepreneurs from Tyumen Oblast will come to Kyrgyzstan with a business mission. Preparations have begun, the region’s governor, Alexander Moor, reported on his Telegram channel.

According to Moor, he held a meeting with the Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic, Maksat Tentimishov. The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of economics, education, and culture.

«Our relations are developing comprehensively. Two cooperation agreements have been signed,» the head of the region wrote. «We agreed to begin joint work to prepare a Tyumen business mission to Kyrgyzstan.»

He believes that such a partnership has great potential.

«I personally saw this last year when I visited a country that is friendly to us,» Alexander Moor noted.
