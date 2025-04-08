16:43
USD 86.83
EUR 95.46
RUB 1.02
English

National operator of maritime register determined in Kyrgyzstan

The limited liability company Maritime Register has been officially named as the winner of the selection for the role of the national operator of the maritime register of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

The document was adopted based on the results of the selection and will strengthen the international presence of Kyrgyzstan in the field of maritime navigation and increase the country’s competitiveness in the international arena. The basis for the resolution was the Law «On Accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Convention on International Maritime Organization»

According to the report, the national operator— Maritime Register LLC —will be responsible for setting service fees, including registration charges and payments for the issuance of documents, in accordance with Kyrgyz law.

The operator’s responsibilities also include:

  • Registration of vessels under the flag of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • Certification procedures;
  • Ensuring compliance with international maritime standards.

An important requirement is that at least 51 percent of the company’s charter capital must be owned by citizens of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/325266/
views: 143
Print
Related
685,000 foreigners added to register of controlled persons in Russia
USA to launch registry of illegal immigrants
Register of controlled persons launched on Russia’s Interior Ministry website
More than 100 entities included in state register of tourism activities
16 Kyrgyz companies exporting beans included in official register of PRC
Eight companies included in register of bona fide entrepreneurs
Two more organizations included in register of “foreign agents" in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz honey planned to be included in EU register at the beginning of 2025
66 enterprises from Kyrgyzstan included in EAEU register in 2024
Russian Interior Ministry to launch illegal migrants register from March 5, 2025
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections
8 April, Tuesday
16:35
Kyrgyzstan to commission six more football stadiums in six months Kyrgyzstan to commission six more football stadiums in...
16:26
Kyrgyzstan’s delegation meets with President of International Olympic Committee
15:45
Section of Frunze Street in Bishkek to be closed to traffic
15:27
Kyrgyzstani and Kazakhstani arrested in Dagestan
15:16
National operator of maritime register determined in Kyrgyzstan