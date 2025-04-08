National operator of maritime register determined in Kyrgyzstan

The limited liability company Maritime Register has been officially named as the winner of the selection for the role of the national operator of the maritime register of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

The document was adopted based on the results of the selection and will strengthen the international presence of Kyrgyzstan in the field of maritime navigation and increase the country’s competitiveness in the international arena. The basis for the resolution was the Law «On Accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Convention on International Maritime Organization»

According to the report, the national operator— Maritime Register LLC —will be responsible for setting service fees, including registration charges and payments for the issuance of documents, in accordance with Kyrgyz law.

The operator’s responsibilities also include:

Registration of vessels under the flag of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Certification procedures;

Ensuring compliance with international maritime standards.

An important requirement is that at least 51 percent of the company’s charter capital must be owned by citizens of Kyrgyzstan.