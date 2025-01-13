13:04
President signs amendments to Law "On Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights"

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the Law «On Amendments to the Law «On the Protection of Entrepreneurs’ Rights». The purpose of the document is to strengthen state support for women’s entrepreneurship, including expanding access to finance and creating conditions for increasing the level of employment of women in the economy of the republic.

The law proposes the introduction of the definition of «women’s entrepreneurship», which provides for entrepreneurial activity, in which the subjects of entrepreneurship are:

  • A woman operating as an individual entrepreneur;
  • A legal entity carrying out commercial activities and registered in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, in which a woman (women) owns at least 51 percent of the shares or participation interests, and in which at least 51 percent of the full-time employees are women.
link: https://24.kg/english/316584/
views: 132
