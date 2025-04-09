12:48
USD 87.06
EUR 95.22
RUB 1.01
English

Attempt to smuggle 100 aquarium turtles foiled

The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported that border guards detained a citizen at Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint, attempting to illegally transport a large number of aquarium turtles across the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border on April 8.

During a routine passport control procedure, border officers noticed the suspicious behavior of a man traveling from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the individual—identified as S.M., a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, 34, —was carrying 100 live aquarium turtles in his backpack, each wrapped in plastic bag. The detainee admitted that he had received the turtles from an unknown person who asked him to transport them across the border.

Further checks revealed that the man did not have the required documents authorizing the transport of animals across the border.

The detainee and the confiscated turtles were handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and taking appropriate legal action in accordance with the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/325372/
views: 113
Print
Related
Large-scale medicines smuggling prevented in Batken region
Smuggling of copper and microchips worth 2 million soms stopped
Channel for smuggling aircraft parts to Kyrgyzstan blocked in Russia
Women detained in Osh for smuggling medicines to Uzbekistan
Tunnel for fuel smuggling discovered on border of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan
Student from Kyrgyzstan convicted in Novosibirsk for smuggling potent substances
Large-scale mobile phone smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan
Russian customs seize smuggled cigarettes from Kyrgyzstan worth 36 million
Miss Russia detained at Vnukovo for jewelry smuggling
Tax officers foil illegal import of medicines from Russia
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
9 April, Wednesday
12:12
Attempt to smuggle 100 aquarium turtles foiled Attempt to smuggle 100 aquarium turtles foiled
12:05
Inflation in Kyrgyzstan may grow to 7.8 percent in 2026
11:54
Digital Development Ministry to coordinate satellite communications sector
11:43
Kyrgyzstan's economy demonstrates growth of 9 percent in 2024
11:15
Doctors from Qatar operated on 20 children in Bishkek for three days