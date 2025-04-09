Doctors from Qatar operated on 20 children in Bishkek for three days

Doctors from Qatar continue to operate on children with hearing problems at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Bishkek.

A group of surgeons led by Professor Abdulsalam al-Qahtani arrived on April 5, the medical center reported. According to the previously signed memorandum, the government of Qatar bears all necessary financial expenses, including provision of a cochlear implant systems worth about $20,000, surgical operations, training of surgeons and auxiliary medical staff of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.

At least 20 children have been operated on for three days. The surgeries will continue until April 11.

«The essence of such surgery is that the inner part of the implant is implanted in the inner ear for life. The outer part — the speech processor — needs to be replaced every five years. According to the order of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, patients are provided with the components for the cochlear implantation system,» the center explained.

In general, more than 200 children with hearing impairment have already been operated on at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare, which has all the necessary equipment for diagnostics, surgical interventions and postoperative medical rehabilitation.