Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reaches 11.4 billion cubic meters

As of December 27, the water level in Toktogul reservoir is 11.416 billion cubic meters. Electric Stations company reported.

The daily water inflow is on average 183 cubic meters per second, and the outflow is 797 cubic meters. For comparison: a year ago on the same date, the inflow was slightly higher — 179 cubic meters per second, and the outflow was noticeably less — 451 cubic meters.

The volume of water compared to last year increased by 0.88 billion cubic meters: then the figure was 10,536 billion cubic meters.

The difference in daily inflow for the year is 4 cubic meters per second, and in outflow — 346 cubic meters per second.

If the water level at Toktogul hydropower station drops to the critical level of 6.5 billion cubic meters, the station will stop generating electricity. This will affect the entire country, since the hydropower station provides about 40 percent of all electricity in Kyrgyzstan. As a result, a shortage of electricity may occur, which will lead to power outages, hampering the work of enterprises and infrastructure.