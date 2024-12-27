16:49
USD 87.00
EUR 90.43
RUB 0.88
English

Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reaches 11.4 billion cubic meters

As of December 27, the water level in Toktogul reservoir is 11.416 billion cubic meters. Electric Stations company reported.

The daily water inflow is on average 183 cubic meters per second, and the outflow is 797 cubic meters. For comparison: a year ago on the same date, the inflow was slightly higher — 179 cubic meters per second, and the outflow was noticeably less — 451 cubic meters.

The volume of water compared to last year increased by 0.88 billion cubic meters: then the figure was 10,536 billion cubic meters.

The difference in daily inflow for the year is 4 cubic meters per second, and in outflow — 346 cubic meters per second.

If the water level at Toktogul hydropower station drops to the critical level of 6.5 billion cubic meters, the station will stop generating electricity. This will affect the entire country, since the hydropower station provides about 40 percent of all electricity in Kyrgyzstan. As a result, a shortage of electricity may occur, which will lead to power outages, hampering the work of enterprises and infrastructure.
link: https://24.kg/english/315605/
views: 138
Print
Related
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reaches 11.8 billion cubic meters
Water level in Toktogul reservoir reaches 12.1 billion cubic meters
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir reaches 12,852 billion cubic meters
Climate change: Caspian Sea water level could drop by 18 meters
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir reaches 13 billion cubic meters
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir reaches 13.103 billion cubic meters
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reaches 13.152 billion cubic meters
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir reaches 13.15 billion cubic meters
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 12 billion cubic meters
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir to reach 12.5 billion m3 by heating season
Popular
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
27 December, Friday
16:14
Taalaibek Abykeev appointed Chairman of Bishkek City Court Taalaibek Abykeev appointed Chairman of Bishkek City Co...
15:55
Two men rape woman in Bishkek
15:47
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reaches 11.4 billion cubic meters
15:37
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev tells about achievements of Health Ministry in 2024
15:27
President launches China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project