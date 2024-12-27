New Family Medicine Center opened in Kyzyl-Asker

A new Family Medicine Center No. 12 has been opened in Kyzyl-Asker village in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev. Construction of the building, with a total cost of more than 70 million soms, began in July 2022, where it was supposed to house a branch of Family Medicine Center No. 1.

However, as part of the administrative-territorial reform, during which some districts of Chui region were annexed to the capital, a decision was made to create an independent institution — Family Medicine Center No. 12.

The Family Medicine Center is designed to simultaneously serve 150 people. It is provided with modern equipment, including ultrasound, ECG and fluorography rooms, as well as technical rooms, zones for sterilization of medical devices and sanitary facilities.

In his speech, Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that the opening of Family Medicine Center No. 12 will strengthen the medical infrastructure of Bishkek and provide residents with high-quality and timely services. The minister also expressed gratitude to the medical workers for their work and wished them success in the work of the new center.