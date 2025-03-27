19:00
Up to 72,000 people may suffer from epilepsy in Kyrgyzstan

There may be approximately 72,000 people suffering from epilepsy in Kyrgyzstan. Neurologist and Epileptologist Ekaterina Peredereeva announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to her, this is a very large number. But there is no exact data to date due to a problem with the registry of all patients; not all people are registered.

According to the World Health Organization, up to 1 percent of the world’s population suffers from epilepsy, and from 5 to 9 percent of all people in the world can experience one epileptic seizure.

«The incidence in developing countries is higher than in developed ones. This once again emphasizes the risks for the Kyrgyz Republic. Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disease characterized by recurring seizures. This is a significant medical and social problem,» Ekaterina Peredereeva said.

Epilepsy can begin at any age — from the first days after birth to old age. Its most important manifestation is the presence of seizures.

The doctor noted that epileptic seizures differ in their nature. The first group is the so-called generalized seizures, most people have an idea about them, because they are most often seen in movies and described in books. At this moment, a person can scream loudly, fall, lose consciousness, have foam at the mouth, have strong tension in the arms and legs, clench the jaw, bite the tongue and then twitch.

«There are also rare types of seizures that people usually do not know about. They can manifest themselves in the form of freezing and stopping activity, an unpleasant smell, taste, visual or auditory hallucinations. Seizures can also be in only one part of the body — on the right or left, these can be turns of the head, eyes and eyes rolling. The subjective sensation of seizures also complicates the diagnosis. These can simply be sudden falls, which are difficult to distinguish from ordinary fainting,» Ekaterina Peredereeva noted.

March 26 is Purple Day all over the world. This is an annual international event aimed at raising awareness of epilepsy. Purple (or lavender) was chosen as the symbol of the day not by chance. It is believed that it has a beneficial effect on the nervous system, reduces anxiety, phobias and fears.
link: https://24.kg/english/324170/
views: 140
