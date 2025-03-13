10:23
New head of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise appointed

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov and Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev introduced the new head of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise to its staff on March 12.

According to a government decree, Talant Sultanov was appointed as the director of the enterprise.

It’s worth noting that its previous head, Suyunbai Aliev, was dismissed. «The president ordered his dismissal within an hour, and it has been done,» ex-Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

The state enterprise was established in March 2023 to improve public access to medicines. However, Kyrgyzfarmatsiya has been struggling to deliver medicines to hospitals on time.

According to publicly available information, Talant Sultanov, born in 1978, is a graduate of Harvard University’s professional education program (2016). He holds a master’s degree in finance from Columbia University (2006) and a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Francisco (1999). Sultanov previously worked in the government of Kyrgyzstan as an advisor to the Prime Minister, coordinator of the National Digital Transformation Program Taza Koom, and director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies.
