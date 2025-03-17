Over 50 percent of cancer patients turn to healers, seek medical help late

More than 50 percent of cancer patients in Kyrgyzstan first seek treatment from healers and only turn to medical professionals at advanced stages of the disease. Nurbek Bukuyev, Director of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology, said during a session of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament.

According to him, more than 6,000 new cases of the disease are detected in Kyrgyzstan every year.

«Of these, more than 50 percent are patients with the third and fourth stages of the disease. These are advanced forms. Treatment is complicated by the fact that citizens seek treatment late, in most cases they do not seek treatment on time, turn to healers and choose other methods of treatment. More than 55 percent of patients who seek treatment at a late stage die within a year,» Nurbek Bukuev said.

He noted that the issue of a shortage of beds in the national center is acute. The building constructed in Soviet time was not designed for a large number of people.

«The shortage of beds is getting worse from year to year. The single-story standard buildings were built back in the Soviet Union, and they are not designed for expansion. Moreover, special conditions for patients and equipment must be maintained in such departments like Radiogynecology. I reported to the minister about this problem,» the director said.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers is currently developing a plan to expand the Oncology Center by building additional buildings on its territory, or by moving the hospital outside the city.