State Language Commission requires from universities to teach in Kyrgyz

The National Commission on State Language and Language Policy of Kyrgyzstan requires from universities to teach in Kyrgyz. The commission’s chairman Melis Murataliev told at a press conference.

According to him, the national commission analyzed why civil servants make many mistakes when handling documents in the state language.

«Based on the study at the Kyrgyz State University, we identified the main mistakes. They are related to writing addresses, expressing thoughts, and sentence structure. The reason is that our higher education institutions use the official language when training specialists. Therefore, this year we held a large forum of universities with the participation of the head of the Ministry of Education. During it, we demanded to teach students in Kyrgyz,» Melis Murataliev said.

He noted that 70-80 percent of higher education institutions in Kyrgyzstan currently teach students in Russian.