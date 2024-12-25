Parliament approves bill on naming peak in Issyk-Kul region UN Peak

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in the third reading adopted the bill, which proposes to name an unnamed mountain in the area of South Inylchek glacier of Sary-Dzhaz range of Tien Shan in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region the Peak of the United Nations.

«The UN in Kyrgyzstan implements projects in the field of education, health care and other areas of life, and to assign the name of the UN to the unnamed mountain is proposed in order to strengthen and further develop cooperation with the organization,» justification to the bill says.

The height of the mountain peak, which is going to be called the UN Peak, is 5,576 meters.