U.S. withdraws from UN Human Rights Council - Donald Trump's executive order

Donald Trump signed an executive order on the withdrawal of the United States from the UN Human Rights Council and prohibiting any future funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for the Near East (UNRWA). The website of the White House says.

Recall, even before Trump took office, UNRWA stopped receiving American aid. This happened after accusations of the agency’s employees of complicity with Hamas in the attack on Israel. Trump himself also spoke negatively about it and called the structure corrupt.

The Russian Federation also withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council in 2022.

On April 7 in New York, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to suspend Russia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council. The country’s authorities regarded it as «an unlawful and politically motivated step to demonstrably punish a sovereign UN member state pursuing an independent domestic and foreign policy.»

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Russian Federation had decided to prematurely terminate its powers as a member of the UN Human Rights Council from April 7, 2022.