Sadyr Japarov tells UN High Commissioner about adoption of media law

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, who arrived in Bishkek on a visit. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to democratic development and building a state based on the rule of law. He noted that the country is consistently bringing its legislation into line with international standards.

«A large-scale inventory of legislation has been carried out since 2021, aimed at its optimization and improvement, including in terms of protecting the rights and interests of citizens and legal entities,» the president said, adding that the Cabinet is actively working to humanize criminal law.

He focused on the process of adopting laws regulating the work of the media and non-governmental organizations, assuring that all legislative initiatives are discussed with the public and interested parties.

Sadyr Japarov recalled that the Kyrgyz Republic was elected to the UN Human Rights Council three times, emphasizing the active role of the republic in the international community and its commitment to international human rights obligations.

He expressed readiness for an open and constructive dialogue with all international human rights partners.

Volker Türk noted the positive news coming from Kyrgyzstan regarding social and economic development, ensuring stability in the region and implementing reforms. He congratulated the country on the successful completion of the border delimitation process with Tajikistan.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights especially emphasized the importance of civil society participation in discussing current issues and challenges facing modern society.