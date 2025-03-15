16:53
USD 87.45
EUR 94.92
RUB 1.03
English

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk to visit Kyrgyzstan

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk will conduct an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic from March 19 to March 20, 2025, during which he is scheduled to hold discussions with President Sadyr Japarov. Website of the organization says.

He is also due to meet with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev, among other senior state officials.

The UN Human Rights Chief will also hold meetings with members of civil society, representatives of diplomatic missions, and the UN country team.
link: https://24.kg/english/322938/
views: 129
Print
Related
UN Chief congratulates Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on signing border agreement
UN Sustainable Development Center for Central Asia to be opened in Almaty
Israel withdraws from UN Human Rights Council following USA
U.S. withdraws from UN Human Rights Council - Donald Trump's executive order
Nameless peak in Kyrgyzstan named "UN Peak", law signed
UN to continue to support Kyrgyzstan's initiatives
HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia
UN Special Rapporteur calls on not to persecute Aziza Abdirasulova
Human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova leaves Kyrgyzstan
Parliament approves bill on naming peak in Issyk-Kul region UN Peak
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan
Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be opened on March 13 Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be opened on March 13
18 schools and 11 kindergartens damaged in Osh city by earthquake 18 schools and 11 kindergartens damaged in Osh city by earthquake
15 March, Saturday
16:15
Jalal-Abad to host World Billiards Championship in April Jalal-Abad to host World Billiards Championship in Apr...
16:09
Cabinet of Ministers forecasts growth of trade turnover to $20.1 billion in 2027
16:01
ADB ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with $147 million in loans in 2025
15:57
Kyrgyzstan to host national football team of Qatar
15:43
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk to visit Kyrgyzstan