UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk to visit Kyrgyzstan

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk will conduct an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic from March 19 to March 20, 2025, during which he is scheduled to hold discussions with President Sadyr Japarov. Website of the organization says.



He is also due to meet with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev, among other senior state officials.

The UN Human Rights Chief will also hold meetings with members of civil society, representatives of diplomatic missions, and the UN country team.