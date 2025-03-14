12:05
UN Chief congratulates Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on signing border agreement

The UN Secretary-General warmly welcomed the presidential signing of the State Border Treaty by Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Thursday following decades-long negotiations. Statement published by his press-service says.

António Guterres congratulates the two countries on this historic achievement and commends their leadership, determination and political will to bring the decades-long negotiation process to a successful conclusion.

The Secretary-General looks forward to a sustained constructive engagement between the two countries towards fostering mutual trust, good-neighbourly relations and a peaceful future for their people and the broader region.

It was reported earlier that the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, signed an agreement on the state border between the two countries. Two checkpoints on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, closed since 2021, have resumed operation. Flights from Bishkek to Dushanbe and Khujand will also be launched on March 14.

Yesterday, the CSTO Secretariat issued a statement in connection with the settlement of the border issue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization welcomes the signing of the agreement on the state border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan,» the text says.

The SCO also assessed the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on borders as a valuable contribution to peace.
