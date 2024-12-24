Batken, Sughd, and Fergana regions to cooperate: Agreement signed

The heads of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, Sughd region of Tajikistan, and Fergana region of Uzbekistan have signed a cooperation agreement. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region reported.

The meeting of Abdikarim Alimbayev, the plenipotentiary representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in Batken, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, the head of Sughd region of Tajikistan, and Khayrullo Bozorov, the governor of Fergana region in Uzbekistan, took place in Guliston, Tajikistan.

The participants of the meeting summed up the results of 2024, emphasizing that peace has been maintained in the border areas, borders have been agreed upon and security has been ensured. This has created favorable conditions for strengthening good-neighborly relations and developing partnership between the Kyrgyz, Tajik and Uzbek peoples.

The parties agreed to cooperate in the areas of trade, economy, culture, humanitarian aid, investment and tourism. Roadmaps for cooperation in 2025 have been signed.