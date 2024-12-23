18:54
Kubanychbek Ysabekov appointed Deputy Chairman of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan

Kubanychbek Ysabekov was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan by the order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev dated December 20, 2024.

The head of the Tax Service Almambet Shykmamatov introduced the new deputy chairman to the team. He emphasized that the newly appointed deputy chairman has the experience and professional knowledge necessary to effectively perform his official duties.

The head of the State Tax Service noted that Kubanychbek Ysabekov is well acquainted with the tax system, its processes and key areas of activity of the Tax Service. Before his appointment, he worked as the head of the tax policy department of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.
