State Tax Service abolishes control posts in Chui and Jalal-Abad regions

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has abolished internal posts at Kemin and Sosnovka dimension-control checkpoints in Chui region and at Kara-Kul checkpoint in Jalal-Abad region since March 26.

This is due to the cancellation of the mandatory use of electronic consignment notes.

The State Tax Service noted that from now on, tax officials will not check for the presence of accompanying documents for goods at these checkpoints.

«This decision aims to create more favorable conditions for freight carriers transporting goods within the country, as well as to reduce their travel time,» the Tax Service noted.

Kyrgyzstan has abolished the mandatory use of electronic consignment notes for all types of goods, except petroleum products (excluding lubricants), alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products since January 1, 2025. These requirements were initially introduced on January 1, 2023.