Accounts Chamber detects violations in local budget of Balykchy

The Accounts Chamber has detected violations in the local budget of Balykchy. According to the agency, during the audit of the execution of the local budget from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023, violations totaling 10.7 million soms were detected, 1.8 million of which are subject to reimbursement.

The Accounts Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that 1.5 million soms were reimbursed during the audit.

The following violations were committed in Balykchy:

  • Violations in the use of budget funds for capital investments and construction work — 149,000 soms;
  • Other violations and deficiencies in the execution of budgets of the budget system — 1.2 million soms;
  • Failure to ensure the safety of property — 1.5 million soms;
  • Violations of regulatory legal acts on accounting — 1 million soms;
  • Other violations of accounting and reporting procedures — 6.06 million soms;
  • Violations of the law on public procurement — 752,400 soms.

Instructions and recommendations for eliminating the detected violations were sent to local authorities.
