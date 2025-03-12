Accounts Chamber reveals violations in State Agency for Personal Data Protection

During the audit at the State Agency for the Protection of Personal Data for 2021-2023, the Accounts Chamber of Kyrgyzstan detected violations and deficiencies for 1 million soms.

The audit uncovered that the agency’s training center inflated the cost of courses. Prices were unreasonably increased by 2,300 soms per person. The total overpayment amounted to 427,600 soms.

The Accounts Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic also recorded overdue and incomplete payments to the budget, including taxes and social contributions, in the amount of 214,300 soms.

Additionally, the agency failed to meet deadlines for settling wage-related liabilities, accumulating outstanding salary payments of 379,600 soms.