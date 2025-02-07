Violations of 3.1 billion soms revealed in Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

Auditor Azamat Ramatilaev presented the results of an audit of the execution of the budget of the Ministry of Health and its departmental institutions for 2023 at a meeting of the Council of the Accounts Chamber of Kyrgyzstan on February 6. The press service of the Accounts Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the audit, serious discrepancies were found in the ministry in the payment of salaries, public procurement, accounting of inventory items and other operations.

The total amount of violations reached 3.16 billion soms.

Of which:

• Procedural violations — 2,341,617 billion soms;

• Financial violations — 819,735 million soms, including:

During budget execution — 561,186 million soms; During the use of property — 4,552 million soms; In accounting and reporting procedures — 151,505 million soms; In the purchase of goods, works and services — 102,049 million soms.

At least 114,452 million out of 819,735 million soms of financial violations are subject to recovery.

At least 111,157 million soms were recovered during the audit.

«The report was approved at a meeting of the Council of the Accounts Chamber and will be sent to the relevant government agencies with written instructions and recommendations,» the statement says.