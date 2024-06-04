15:52
SCNS reveals gross violations in activities of educational institution

Gross violations were revealed in the activities of the department of secondary vocational education of the Sulukta Humanitarian-Economic Institute of Batken State University. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the study of student visit logs and the results of test and examination records showed that, despite the prolonged absence of students from classes, including from tests and exams, the responsible officials of the institute, in collusion with the students, hid this fact and gave permission without their participation for further education.

It was found out that a part of the students was outside of Kyrgyzstan or lived in other regions of the country during the period of study and passing exams.

«In order to objectively and fully check the activities of the institute, a special commission was created in the Ministry of Education and Science, which, in addition to the revealed facts, detected a number of other gross violations, including financial ones,» the SCNS noted.

Activities are ongoing to determine the responsibility of all officials of the educational institution.
