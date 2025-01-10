Accounts Chamber reveals violations in budget of Cholpon-Ata

The Accounts Chamber has revealed violations in the budget of Cholpon-Ata amounting to millions of soms during an audit. According to the agency, violations in the amount of 22,727.9 million soms were revealed.

As the Accounts Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic noted, the misuse of budget funds amounted to 213,700 soms, including the use of funds to pay for expenses not provided for in the budget estimate, and reserve funds for purposes not provided for by the terms of their allocation.

Violations in the use of budget funds for capital investments and construction work amounted to 1,634.7 million soms.

Violations were committed in the procurement of goods, works and services in the amount of 19,890.8 million soms.

Only 16,200 soms out of 1,634.7 million soms subject to reimbursement have been returned.